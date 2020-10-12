Opportunity to build film industry here

The Straits Times associate editor Ravi Velloor asked why, if film-making in Asia is so messed up and yet so profitable, other jurisdictions are not assessing it for a business opportunity (Fixing Bollywood, in more ways than one, Oct 9).

Singapore has to prepare for the ongoing tech and supply chain decoupling which may develop into a cultural separation between China and the rest of the world.

There surely exists a window of opportunity for neutral venues that cater to global popular culture.

For example, parts of Hollywood movie Mulan were filmed in Xinjiang, and there were calls for boycotts by those opposed to how China has allegedly treated the region's ethnic Uighurs. Studios are wary and will target neutral locations.

Singapore and Malaysia can provide a suitable setting for films, as shown by the success of Crazy Rich Asians, which was filmed here. We have this unique chance to make it happen; let us not waste it.

Hua Tye Swee