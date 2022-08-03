Mahabharata isn't mythology

We refer to Straits Times associate editor Ravi Velloor's article, "Oppenheimer, the Gita and a duty that Christopher Nolan owes Asia" (July 28).

Mr Velloor connected Dr J. Robert Oppenheimer's invention of the atomic bomb and its first use in Japan to the epic Mahabharata and the embedded philosophical teachings of Lord Krishna, the Bhagavad Gita.

He then stated: "Nolan would do the world, and Asia, a service by implying through his movie that the Mahabharata is essentially a work of mythology, not history, or archaeology."

In Hinduism, the Mahabharata is known as Ithihasa in Sanskrit, which translates to "so indeed it was" or "thus happened".

Hindus believe that Ithihasa like the Mahabharata and Ramayana are historic in nature, corroborated by archaeological evidence attesting to events, locations and characters mentioned in these texts.

The cities mentioned in the Mahabharata, such as Hastinapur, Kurukshetra, Vrindavan and Dwaraka, where these events took place, still exist.

The Gita is a philosophical text on "how to live" in a righteous manner (Dharma). It does not advocate or glorify war.

Mr Velloor's use of Oppenheimer's quote when the atomic bomb exploded is contextually misplaced, giving the wrong impression that the Gita endorses mass destruction.