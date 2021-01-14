Open new work-study programme to all

I wonder why the new Work-Study Post-Diploma (Certificate in Hawkerpreneurship) programme will be open only to recent graduates of polytechnics and the Institute of Technical Education (ITE) (Poly, ITE grads can train to be hawkers under new programme, Jan 12).

This would effectively make the time, effort and resources spent in training these graduates at those institutions redundant.

I would think that the technical knowledge and skills of these graduates, acquired in the polytechnics and ITE, could be put to much better use in our industries.

The above programme should instead be open to all aspiring hawkers regardless of their educational qualifications.

Ng Chee Kheon