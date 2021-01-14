Hawkerpreneurship

Open new work-study programme to all

The new work-study programme aims to help ease the entry of young people into the hawker trade. The writer says it should be open to all aspiring hawkers regardless of their educational qualifications. ST FILE PHOTO
The new work-study programme aims to help ease the entry of young people into the hawker trade. The writer says it should be open to all aspiring hawkers regardless of their educational qualifications. ST FILE PHOTO
  • Published
    20 min ago

I wonder why the new Work-Study Post-Diploma (Certificate in Hawkerpreneurship) programme will be open only to recent graduates of polytechnics and the Institute of Technical Education (ITE) (Poly, ITE grads can train to be hawkers under new programme, Jan 12).

This would effectively make the time, effort and resources spent in training these graduates at those institutions redundant.

I would think that the technical knowledge and skills of these graduates, acquired in the polytechnics and ITE, could be put to much better use in our industries.

The above programme should instead be open to all aspiring hawkers regardless of their educational qualifications.

Ng Chee Kheon

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on January 14, 2021, with the headline 'Open new work-study programme to all'. Print Edition | Subscribe
Topics: 