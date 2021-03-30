Open more afternoon, weekend slots to the public

I applaud SportSG for keeping swimming pools open for public access during this period of social distancing measures.

Users are required to book their swims in advance using the ActiveSG app, which has limited slots for each one-hour swim.

Furthermore, the Olympic-size swimming pool is divided in two, and users are allotted to a specific half with a coloured wristband.

All these measures allow users like myself to exercise with ease.

But the public can only book slots from morning till noon and in the evening on weekdays, and the slots are even more limited on weekends.

It seems that all the afternoons on weekdays and weekends are set aside for swimming lessons.

Aren't public pools meant to serve the public's needs instead of being reserved for swimming coaches to conduct classes?

I personally find it puzzling that the same rule applies to swimming complexes with two Olympic-size pools.

Could there be a way to share the swimming spaces, as there are users who can only afford to swim in the afternoons and on weekends?

With current usage time being an hour, users are usually keen swimmers looking to exercise, which ActiveSG should seek to encourage and not hinder.

Separately, there are many lifeguards on duty who are overly eager to get swimmers out of the pools after barely 50 minutes.

Kevin Chua Hock Meng