What's wrong with politicians showing emotions?

The Star Awards on April 24 included a segment that was helmed by Minister for Communications and Information Josephine Teo.

Knowing that she had been mocked by netizens before for a heartfelt and tearful speech in Parliament in 2020, I was not surprised to see many netizens' comments about her yet again on social media. They mostly joked that she should have won one of the awards with her superb acting skills.

This online abuse irked me.

What is so dubious about a person tearing up when she feels strongly about what she says?

I have a beloved friend and former boss who tears up very easily. Instead of being sceptical about whether she is sincere, all her colleagues and I love her for her tenderheartedness.

I encourage Singaporeans to take a stand and speak out against cyber bullies who hurt others with their derogatory comments.

The ones calling others "crybabies" or "brilliant actresses shedding crocodile tears" should ask themselves whether those comments reflect their own psyche. After all, we often hate in others what we hate in ourselves.

Our nation's leaders are human beings just like us, but with heavy burdens upon their shoulders. It is normal for them to emote at times, especially if they feel strongly about their calling to serve the people.

I believe our politicians deserve more respect, empowerment and trust from us. Let us do our part to make Singapore a better place.

Li Yunfen