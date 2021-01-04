One to be built in Bukit Batok West

We refer to Mr Tan Wee Chung's letter (Hawker centres: Build one in Bukit Batok town, Dec 25, 2020).

In 2015, the then Ministry of the Environment and Water Resources announced that a new hawker centre will be built in Bukit Batok town by 2027.

The ministry further announced in 2019 that the hawker centre will be co-located with the assisted living residential flats pilot in Bukit Batok, bounded by Bukit Batok West Avenue 6 and 9, and Bukit Batok Street 41.

Where a new hawker centre will be located depends on various factors and considerations. Besides the current population of the town, other factors include the availability of sites for development, existing food options and projected population growth of the town.

In built-up towns such as Bukit Batok, there are more limited sites for development.

The new hawker centre in Bukit Batok West will be situated among Housing Board dwelling units and, when completed, will provide affordable food options to residents in the area.

The National Environment Agency will continue to assess the need for more hawker centres in tandem with town developments and the availability of other food options.

Chua Yew Peng

Group Director, Infrastructure and Engineering Group

National Environment Agency