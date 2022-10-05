One Pass

Measurable objectives should be set and monitored

I am not fully convinced by Manpower Minister Tan See Leng's assurances that the new Overseas Networks and Expertise (One) Pass is good for Singaporeans (S'poreans will not miss out on senior roles amid schemes to draw global talent: Minister, Oct 1).

The One Pass is valid for five years and is not tied to any measurable objectives such as creation of jobs for Singaporeans or annual turnover.

The One Pass should be issued for a shorter period and be renewable yearly subject to meeting tangible criteria related to its stated objective of bringing in global talent who can create more opportunities for Singaporeans.

Please set proper criteria, then monitor and ensure compliance. Otherwise, the One Pass will just be a five-year Employment Pass at a higher qualifying salary.

Lynne Tan

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on October 05, 2022, with the headline Measurable objectives should be set and monitored.

