On Facebook: What can be done to tackle irresponsible dumping by residents at HDB blocks?

There are those that dump their rubbish at the common rubbish chute, closing the chute halfway because the size of the rubbish disposed is too big.

Advice and warnings no longer have an effect on such residents. We need to look at possible enforcement measures to identify and punish the culprits.

Ridzuan Osman

I have seen residents leave their unwanted things properly tied up at the dustbin area. Later, people who go round the blocks looking for things to keep or sell rummage through the unwanted stuff, spilling it all over the void deck.

Town councils have to think of a better way for residents to dispose of their unwanted stuff.

May Ong

Can town councils provide a huge dumping bin like those used by contractors during renovation works?

Those who want to dispose of anything could just head to this bin.

Lee H.T.

Town councils run HDB estates so efficiently that many HDB residents take services for granted. People living in private estates have to pay for disposal services. Make these HDB flat dwellers responsible by not only hurting their pockets but also making them clear up the mess.

Lisa Loh