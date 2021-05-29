On Facebook: Should universities shift their graduation ceremonies online?

It should be postponed. It is really a big day for many who struggled and were able to complete their degree against all the odds. It is not fair to receive an online ceremony after five years of struggling as a PhD student.

Afrin Akhter

For me the top concern now is whether I am able to get a job after I graduate, yet some people are more worried about whether they are able to have physical graduation ceremonies.

Ng Guanzhi

Definitely, no use going through convocation only to end up infected or infecting others. Please do it online.

Carrie Chow

The young Singaporeans who studied in NUS will always remember receiving the scroll from the chancellor. (The young deserve their day in the sun.)

George Varughese