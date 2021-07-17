On Facebook: Should there be a limit to the amount of homework assigned per school day?

For secondary schools and junior colleges, I'm sure each assignment has a different deadline. Students need to learn which to prioritise.

Xinrong Hor

One student may need 11/2 hours to complete an assignment, but a different student may need 21/2 hours to complete the same assignment.

There's also the issue of time management. An assignment that should take one hour to complete may end up taking three hours if students are distracted.

Wei Min Liu

Having a homework board for teachers to look at would not be effective. How would an English teacher know the time required to complete a mathematics assignment before assigning English homework?

AikHui Peh

It depends on the bandwidth of individual students. How much is too much? How little is too little?

Allan Tan