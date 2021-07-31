On Facebook: Should the entry criteria for polytechnic nursing courses focus more on experience than grades?

In most developed countries, the entry qualification for the position of staff nurse is a degree in nursing from a recognised university. However, in Singapore, the entry qualification is still a diploma. Although passion and clinical experience are beneficial, professional qualifications are vital to maintain nursing standards.

Mt Rowsudeen

Just conduct a simple aptitude test which includes the arithmetic requirements that nurses need to know. If they clear it, then let them do the nursing course. Passion is a big factor in this profession. Taking care of the sick and cleaning up after them is not a job for everyone. Give locals who want to become nurses a shot.

Ravinran Kumaran

Maths is crucial in nursing. A nurse needs maths to reconstitute drugs and to administer them safely. If we keep lowering the criteria, how is it going to reflect on the profession? Yes, you need passion and a big heart to care for people. That's the art of nursing. But you also need maths to practise the science of nursing safely.

Brandon Chia

Yes. Experience is more important than grades to determine who can be a good nurse. When someone acquires experience before they join the poly, it means they find nursing suits them and want to better themselves. Grades can be improved through hard work but experience cannot be gained from books.

Loh Wai Poon