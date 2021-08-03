On Facebook: Should schools give students more leeway if they need a break for mental health reasons?

I would like to attest that our schools and educators are all very kind and supportive. When a valid reason is given to teachers, children can take a break from school without penalty. Of course, absence from school shouldn't be taken lightly. But if truly in need, talk to the teachers, and you will get the support you need.

Meili Chng

Family-oriented issues won't be resolved by taking time off from classes. If the problem is coping with school, missing lessons may fuel further stress.

Ethan Fok

How about giving each student up to 14 days of mental healthcare leave from school?

Joe Foo

While a note from a qualified medical professional is necessary to let the school know what the student's mental health problem is, parents should be given some leeway to allow their children to remain at home for up to a week without the need for a medical certificate.

Au Kah Kay

Sometimes, just taking days or even a year off is not going to help. After the temporary relief, the student has to return to face reality, and may still not be able to cope. There should be avenues for the child to be transferred to a different school with less stress or be given a less demanding curriculum.

Chiu Wen Shan