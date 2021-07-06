On Facebook: Should Racial Harmony Day be made a national holiday?

I don't see how making Racial Harmony Day a holiday would make a difference. There are more constructive things we could do, such as learning one another's languages, which would be a great cultural introduction.

Jinny Fernandez

Instead of making it a holiday, Racial Harmony Day should be enforced not only at schools but also at workplaces. Make it compulsory for every company and organisation to observe Racial Harmony Day by holding events or talks.

Fazrin Affendi

Nothing says "Singapore has a racism problem" like declaring a public holiday to announce that we don't have a racism problem.

Umm Yusof

Yes, I'm surprised it still is not. It is currently more like an annual educational opportunity for our primary school pupils and secondary school students.

Liaw Sze Keong