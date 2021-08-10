On Facebook: Should MOE set up external counselling centres for students to seek help outside of the school setting?

Yes, children don't want to be seen (going to the counsellor) by others from the same school. There is a stigma attached to mental health issues. Let them have access to facilities outside of school but not in the Institute of Mental Health.

Irene Lim

It would be good if there are group sessions for students, some just need to talk about their problems with people in the same age group who have similar issues. Talking to adult counsellors is different, some students may not open up even after countless therapy sessions.

Siti Nor'aini A S

Should the number of mental health professionals at public hospitals be increased?

No. Instead, open neighbourhood mental wellness clinics (much like general practitioner clinics) at affordable costs.

Jannalin Ng

More does not mean better, it's the quality (of the professionals) that counts.

Peter Tan