On Facebook: Should masks remain mandatory until 90 per cent of the population have been vaccinated?

Even with 100 per cent of the population being vaccinated, I would prefer the Government to continue making mask-wearing compulsory until a reliable and effective treatment drug for Covid-19 is available. Being vaccinated doesn't shield us from being infected and spreading it to others.

Pey En Alice Lim

How do we know when the vaccine will wear off? With highly transmissible variants like Delta dominating the world, and an ageing population, the Government should continue to mandate mask-wearing so that more economic activities can resume safely.

Joy Lee

I think masks should be mandatory in enclosed spaces and on public transport, but not in open spaces.

Joshua Alexis

Loosen up slightly, encourage mask-wearing but not make it compulsory. I may still wear one if I'm in a crowded area like a stadium or during peak-hour MRT rides. Make it mandatory as and when there is a surge in cases or clusters.

Glenn Supawadee