On Facebook: Should Covid-19 guidelines for children be relaxed? Why or why not?

Wearing a mask not only keeps children safer from Covid-19, it also helps with (curbing) the spread of other diseases such as the common cold.

Florence Shen

Yes, please. It's unbelievable how many toddlers in my neighbourhood alone are attending speech therapy and seeing psychologists. This is incredibly sad and will surely have long-term impact on the little ones.

Dalia Nar

Children seem less prone to death (from Covid-19), but I won't risk or compromise the long-term health and well-being of my children for the sake of some short-term enjoyment because the long-term effects of Covid-19 are still not fully known.

Arine Chow

For the majority of children, Covid-19 is no threat at all. So remove all restrictions for them. Let them play and be kids. They only have one childhood.

James Tan