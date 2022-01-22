On Facebook: Should banks hold all important changes to a customer's account for 12 hours as a way to stop scams?

Yes, and an alert should be sent to the customer's mobile phone regarding the impending changes.

Dominique Ngoo

This is an excellent suggestion. A 12-hour hold is a reasonable timeframe for account holders to act within.

Banks should also bring back customer service officers, and not let account holders deal with frustrating chatbots.

Samantha Foo

All person-to-person overseas fund transfers that are more than $5,000 should be put on hold for 24 hours to allow the banks to call the customers for confirmation. Once the customer confirms the transfer, the bank can no longer be held responsible. This is fair for all parties.

Lee Yuen

But if scammers can take control of the account, the customer might not know that the transaction is in progress. Banks should allow customers to totally opt out of overseas funds transfers if they do not need the option.

Bet Tay