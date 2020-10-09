On Facebook: Salary transparency

Is salary transparency useful?

Even if someone is paid fairly for his services, there will always be some (or perhaps many or most) who will insist on having equal or higher pay than another person who delivers more value.

Employers will be forced to deal with such squabbles over pay, and there would likely be many resignations - not because these employees were paid unfairly, but because they think they should be on equal footing with those who deliver more.

Companies and their HR departments will have a tough time retaining people.

Amy Kok

A person's salary is confidential. If a boss pays a certain employee much more than others because of his conscientious performance, honesty and good behaviour, so be it. If one wants to get more pay like him, do the same as him or be better than him.

Making his pay public might cause jealousy among the staff.

John Tang

Maybe publicise only the highest and the lowest salaries in the company for industrial benchmarking to discourage overpaying of executives and to encourage higher minimum wage.

Private companies have a right to keep it confidential unless there are good, practical reasons for such disclosure, like public subsidies or investment reasons.

Nicole Foo

Yes, I think salary transparency is useful for people to know the amount of remuneration that different jobs offer and the market rate, and benchmark against these figures. We can then make a reasoned estimate of how much our expected salary should be in another job. This can also help in terms of charting career and salary progression in tandem.

Kevin Tan

Making the chief executive and top management's bonuses transparent will be better.

Ng Teck Guan

In any employment contract, the terms are stated. It is up to both parties to agree. Nobody held a gun to either party's head to sign it. In any case, if the employee finds grounds for unfairness, he can resign and get an alternative job.

Goh Pohgek