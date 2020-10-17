On Facebook: Pre-employment health check-ups

Are the results given to employers from pre-employment medical check-ups too intrusive?

Employees' medical details should be kept personal to protect their right to privacy.

In Australia, people have the right not to disclose unnecessary medical history/data to their potential or current employers.

Shirley Lai

Probably all companies worry about medical insurance coverage/premiums. No company would like to hire an employee with a chronic disease that will increase its annual insurance premiums.

The company, too, has the right to protect itself.

Michelle Tan

The worst part of this is that some employers even restrict their employees from having access to the medical report about their own health.

Benjamin Alexander Chua

It is all under the Personal Data Protection Act, actually. Once the medical data's purpose is served, employees can ask the employers to delete it.

Jeff Leong