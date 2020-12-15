On Facebook: Is it a good idea for the police to regularly check in on seniors living alone?

(This should be) paid work for social workers. They can be accompanied by someone with a medical background, like a nurse. Perfect for graduates of social sciences. (Pay them) a proper salary for motivation, too.

Goretti Pereira

How about Pioneer Generation ambassadors? Looks better than police knocking on your door.

Ivan Lau

The police have lots of more important tasks on hand. How about getting a few volunteers

in every block to do visits? I don't mind being a volunteer for my block.

Kelly Kelly

Get seniors to befriend seniors and keep a lookout for one another. That's the best way.

Emma Krish