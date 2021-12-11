On Facebook: How much leeway should residents be given to place items in common spaces outside their homes?

None. Give them one centimetre, and they'll take the whole corridor. Most of the time, it's the rubbish they don't want and yet are unwilling to throw that clutters the space meant for people to walk. It creates a fire and escape hazard.

People buy a four-room flat, and use a five-room flat's worth of space.

Andrew Soh Soon Hock

The corridor is for passage only, not for gardening, bicycle parking or laundry hanging, or to be used as a storeroom.

Doreen Oh

When it rains or when the corridor is washed, items placed along the space may collect water, resulting in mosquito breeding.

Regis Ong

People need to distinguish between private space and shared space. All personal property should be kept in the residents' private space. The corridor is a shared space purely for walking.

Bee Ang

The corridor must be tidy, otherwise it will cause disputes between neighbours.

Reynold Chung

Why should residents be given any leeway? If they don't have enough space, then buy a bigger house or throw the stuff away.

Michelle Low