On Facebook: Has the use of profanities become normalised in society?

All along, I have emphasised to my children to never let vulgarities become part of their language, even though many people use them freely.

If the use of vulgarities becomes normal, it is like cursing and swearing regularly. How can a person's life be happy if he cannot speak words of kindness?

Karen Kwek

Language is not abusive because of profanities, but because of its content. People can curse your whole family without uttering a single word related to copulation or faeces. Does that make it not verbal abuse?

Louis Aquinas Tan

We talk as though this is something new. Sure, I don't condone abusive language, but if it's used among friends, I think it's okay. I'm sure many of us use colourful words when we're with our friends.

David Firdaus

I believe many of us do swear occasionally. As long as it is not habitual, I think it is fine. I have met people who'd swear in almost every sentence they spoke. They weren't scolding anyone, but it had become a habit.

Sky Pinky