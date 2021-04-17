On Facebook: Do you think supermarkets should give a number of plastic bags for free before charging?

If Singapore is serious about this, supermarkets should start charging for plastic bags.

Believe me, people will start to take their own grocery bags with them. It's a matter of habit which will take some time to get used to. Many countries have successfully done it, so why not Singapore?

Esmin Kok

I think instead of focusing on plastic bags, the Housing Board refuse disposal system should be changed first to eliminate reliance on plastic bags, otherwise we are not solving the root cause of the problem.

Castor Pollux

Supermarkets should not provide any plastic bags at all. Not even when consumers pay for them.

This will greatly force and educate everybody to learn to plan their purchases and use reusable bags.

Sebastian Wang

Since the purpose is to cut down on plastic, I think a better way is to reward customers who don't want plastic bags by discounting the cost of their groceries, instead of charging for plastic bags that are usually given to customers.

Mey Lim