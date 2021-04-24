On Facebook: Do you think 'cancel culture' is unhealthy and should be stopped?

Cancel culture is an evil phenomenon of our times.

Cancel culture cancels out civility and throws respect to the wind. People must learn to give alternative views in a polite manner. In schools, computer lessons should include etiquette on the use of electronic devices.

Robin C.H. Chua

Yes, definitely. The world seems to be in a much worse state because of it.

I don't think the witch hunts and identity politics have made any progress; they have just made society more divided and polarised.

Steven Rostron

Cancel culture is no different from doxxing. It should be stopped.

Healthy online etiquette should be taught to students right from the start.

Au Kah Kay

Why should it be? Why should people be allowed to say whatever they want on the Internet without being accountable for it?

If you can't take any responsibility for what you say, then get off the Internet.

Leroy Kwok