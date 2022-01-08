On Facebook: Do Singaporeans need to be more selective with the items they donate to charity?

Come on, people. Where's your conscience? Dirty and unusable stuff should be chucked in the rubbish bin.

Spare a thought for the volunteers. Why let them sift through your rubbish?

Kristal Lim

The issue is: Who are we to judge from another person's perspective as to what is usable?

Let's say, for example, I donate a very old sofa with cotton coming out of a hole but a person can still sit on it. To me, it no longer serves its function, but someone might be content with it as it is better than sitting on a stool. One man's junk is another man's treasure.

Jonathan Gnahp

If it's something the karung guni man won't buy from you, it's not fit to be donated.

As Df

There should be someone there to check all donations.

Joy Ce

Every year, it's the same issue. Donors are inconsiderate and not sincere about helping the underprivileged, since they donate stuff that cannot be reused.

Joanne Tan