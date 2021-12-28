On Facebook: Do diners need to be reminded to vacate their seats after they have finished their meals at foodcourts?

None of these measures will fix the primary problem - too many people for the infrastructure to support.

Meals are breaks as well as opportunities to bond, not just time used to shovel food into people's mouths.

Nafeesa Docura

Yes, if there's a queue waiting for tables. This is basic decent manners, which are very lacking in Singapore.

Tan Siew Kheng

Definitely, especially those with drinks who will just sit together and talk aloud without their masks on. We should practise "eat, don't talk and go when done".

Penalties are needed along with education to change people's habits. Some people may have only a one-hour break to eat. Bond at some other places, please.

Benedette Louise Cheong

I think an hour is fair enough. Some shoppers need to take a break to rest their tired legs after spending a prolonged period walking around huge malls.

Sharon Tung