On Facebook: A Forum writer thinks the vaccination-differentiated treatment fees for Covid-19 may do more harm than good. What do you think?

I have no problem respecting the unvaccinated's right to risk getting sick. The problem arises when they fall ill, clog up healthcare facilities, and make taxpayers pay their fees.

It cannot be that the wilfully unvaccinated continue to enjoy a "heads they win, tails we lose" scenario. If people want choice, they should jolly well be willing to pay the price for their choice.

Ben Leong

The rationale for not paying (for an unvaccinated patient's treatment fees) would be similar to an insurance company refusing to pay for repair expenses arising from drink driving or reckless driving.

El Low

Those who are medically eligible but refuse for whatever reason to get vaccinated should rightly pay for their own treatment fees if they contract Covid-19. It has been more than 10 months since the Government urged people to get vaccinated. I think it is time it took a tougher stand on this matter.

Marcus Chan

People will say we should do everything for everyone, until they have to come up with the money from their own pockets.

Kaiyan Leong

I agree that it could do more harm than good. Singapore should find better options and a more positive approach to help individuals.

Rosalie Quijano Tio