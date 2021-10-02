On Facebook: A Forum writer says people here are not psychologically prepared to live with Covid-19. Do you agree?

The problem is most average citizens are driven by emotions. The statistics don't matter to them even if they are readily available. There will always be some who can only accept a zero-death policy.

Celeste Teo

I think the people who want Singapore to open up should join the healthcare sector and help out. Or give money to increase the pay of essential workers.

It's easy to say "open up" when you aren't the one doing double shifts to cope with the increase in infections, with no pay raise and increased exposure to the virus.

Leon Low

Nobody is prepared to live with any pandemic. It's all about adapting to the situation. And no, you don't have a choice.

Covid-19 isn't the first and certainly won't be the last. Nobody knows when the next one will strike.

Sheh Chao Sim

I am not prepared to be isolated from the rest of the world, and be connected only virtually till I am 70 and die.

Royston Soon