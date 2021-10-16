On Facebook: A Forum contributor suggests doing away with mask-wearing while outdoors in open spaces. Do you agree?

Preventive measures such as wearing masks or restrictions on dining are meant to lower the rate of spread so that the medical system can cope. So I would say no, keep your masks on for now.

Ho Yew Chin

Even with masks on, the spread is so rampant, what more without?

Juliana Kasman Handjaja

I think mask-wearing should continue for as long as possible so as to protect ourselves and people around us during this pandemic. I noticed I haven't got sick ever since mask-wearing started. I also noticed colleagues not taking MC (medical certificate) as much.

Li Ly

Nowhere in Europe is it mandatory to wear masks outdoors - also not in cities that have a higher population density than Singapore (like Paris).

Heike Wuttig

Not with such density of population, and proximity of housing and commercial properties. The culture of eating out and roaming crowded malls and markets are other constraints. In Singapore, even parks are crowded, and there is generally a lack of regard for personal space.

Clare Fong