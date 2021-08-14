On Facebook: A Forum contributor believes that both local and foreign talent are needed in the national table tennis team. Do you agree?

For our standard to improve, we need players of a certain calibre to train with local players in order to improve their level of play. So far local players have not been able to reach international standards.

Wang Toon Joon

If Lin Dan came to Singapore as a budding youth and was nurtured to become an Olympic champion, we should embrace him because he was developed here. If the foreign talent was already established and winning honours prior to representing us, then it is no different from us "buying" the medals.

Clarence Haw

The debate over foreign versus local talent is sad, in any sport. It's sad because it does not give justice to those who give up whatever they may have in their native country for Singapore. We should be grateful for their hard work, years of practice and will to come here and grow with Singapore and Singaporeans.

Csaba Elekes

Local or foreign, it's the training programmes and coaches that make a big difference, among other factors. A country that truly respects the sacrifices of its athletes, foreign or local, will bring out the best in them.

Sweeleng Yeoh