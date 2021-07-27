On Facebook

A Forum writer suggests bringing back the circuit breaker to lower the number of unlinked cases. Do you agree? Why or why not?

Honestly, if a circuit breaker happens, does anyone know how many livelihoods will be affected? Some of the people I reached out to are living from pay cheque to pay cheque, and even business owners are diving deep into their savings to keep the business afloat.

Willynn Ng

While a full-blown three-month-long circuit breaker may be necessary, it would also hurt the economy. What about "mini circuit breakers" of about two to three weeks each to lower community transmission? Would that be better?

Malcolm Lu

I agree. Set aside the economy or any sector that would be affected. Health and safety are the most important. Businesses can recover, but anyone who contracts Covid-19 and dies will not come back. I have spoken to nurses who say that doctors and nurses are becoming overly stretched as cases increase every day.

Patrick Chon Kw

No. We must learn to live with the virus. If everyone follows the necessary precautionary measures, such as wearing of masks, social distancing, good hand hygiene and getting vaccinated, we can fight the virus together.

Gabriel Chia