On Facebook

A Forum writer suggests considering legislation to make vaccination compulsory for those able to receive it, rather than just relying on persuasion.

Do you agree? Why or why not?

I think it should still be a choice for people. However, Singapore cannot allow those people who refuse to be vaccinated to prevent the lifting of restrictions so that the majority who chose vaccination can resume daily life.

We should also move away from emphasising infection rates and focus on hospitalisation rates.

Royston Soon

Vaccination cannot be compulsory. Please respect people's decisions in consideration of their individual health conditions.

HuaEn Chaw

Just remove all subsidies from the medical expenses that someone who refused to be vaccinated will need when he falls sick.

Give them a choice to change their minds based on cost and benefits.

Pauline Tan

Whoever refuses to take vaccinations will pay his own hospital bills. As simple as that.

Nicholas Benedict