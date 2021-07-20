On Facebook

A Forum contributor says employees should be allowed to take paid leave to attend courses. Do you agree?

Has to be this way as it benefits both the company and employees.

Chris Koh

It is more important to have weekend courses so that we do not need to take leave to attend.

Eliz Eliz

Some people may take advantage of this system, so no, employees should use their own rest days or annual leave for the courses.

Peter Tan

More leave means others need to cover the work of those going for courses.

This may benefit some, while inconveniencing others. Think again.

Allan Tan