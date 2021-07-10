On Facebook

A Forum writer suggested that travellers under stay-home notice be supervised when taking antigen rapid tests using self-test kits. Do you agree?

I would rather they do away with stay-home notice and start quarantining people.

There have been so many cases of breaches, from going out for food to meet-ups.

Steve Lim

Yes, they should be guided and supervised.

Pey En Alice Lim

I don't even believe that we should be able to buy self-test kits as most won't know how to do it correctly, and we will have a superspreader outbreak in no time.

Caroline J. Goh

If this becomes the norm, we must make sure that the test kits are foolproof.

Wang Toon Joon