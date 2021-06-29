On Facebook

Would ads that focus on empathy work better at getting people to clear their table after their meal?

They've tried the empathy approach for a long time.

All it gets is people claiming you should make a bigger mess to "create employment" and clearing your own tray is "stealing the cleaners' jobs".

It should be about education. With the right education, empathy will appear. Fines will not change behaviour in the long run.

Eliz Eliz

Is it economical to use advertisements to encourage people to perform a function? It is a waste of money. People need to cultivate the right attitude to do the right thing. Habits cultivated will stay and last. Just emulate the Japanese and Taiwanese.

Wang Toon Joon

Yes, definitely. And the punishment should not be a fine. Offender should be made to clean tables for half a day at least.

Catherine Chooi