On Facebook

What can be done to encourage more people to take their own containers to food centres for takeaways?

What about giving those who bring their own containers a discount?

LY Lee

We should focus on banning single use plastics but at the same time put in subsidies for environmentally friendlier single use items. One wouldn't work well without the other!

Glen Teoh

I have tried whenever possible to bring my own containers, but I realise that it is just not practical in many instances because usually I am outside and not leaving from home to go and buy food, and very often I forget to bring the containers. Charging more will not discourage people from using the disposables.

Lee Lai Lai Amy

I know of stores which will not accept customers' containers, for fear of the hygiene of those containers (which could result in possible food contamination).

Eric Koh