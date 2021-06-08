On Facebook

Do you think trade schools should be reintroduced in Singapore to boost our supply of local workers?

It should be reintroduced to enhance the skills of the local workforce. We should recruit good trainers - local, retired experienced tradesman, and if need be, those from overseas, be they from Germany or Japan.

Also raising the perceived status and pay structure of craftsmen is the way to go. It starts with the thinking and work culture of those heading these technical institutes.

Wong Edwin

Yes definitely. Too many Grab drivers, Deliveroo riders and the like. With proper skills, these people should be making a decent living with benefits of paid employment ( leave, medical, etc).

Catherine Chooi

Not everybody is destined to be an IT expert, doctor, lawyer or academic. Germany has a very well-developed education system that includes trade schools. Students go through extensive education and training, then they must do an apprenticeship. A buoyant economy must have citizens that are skilled across a variety of sectors.

The problem is changing people's thinking - most folks look down on trade skills rather than seeing how essential and valuable they are

Patricia Vargas Schreiber

We don't need more trade schools, the Institute of Technical Education and BCA Academy are good trade schools to name a few. What is needed are better salary and benefits for locals.

Qing-Wei Goh