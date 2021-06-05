On Facebook

Do you think the Grab fee hike will help workers? Why or why not?

The $1 increase is like putting the nail in the coffin. Drivers are already struggling to get pings and with this, riders like me will choose cheaper options.

Chris Ong

Grab should have lowered the rental more, rather than put the cost on commuters.

Goh Beng

There are Ryde, Gojek, Tada and Grab, plenty to choose from; why pay more?

Meow Ling Lim

With 20 per cent commission deducted, minimum incentive and low ridership, these drivers earn peanuts a month. Hawkers have increased their prices. It is fair to increase the base fare to give these drivers a better deal as they are earning to support their families with no medical leave, no medical benefit, no perks and no bonus.

David Tong

Doesn't Grab get a cut from the $1 eventually?

What is its value-add to the process? Can it justify the commissions it is charging drivers?

Tsai Teck See