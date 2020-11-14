On Facebook

Should pupils be taught composition writing in less conventional genres like fantasy?

I don't get why fantasy is equated with not making sense; good, enjoyable fiction to me usually has internally consistent plots and characters as well, even if the setting is fantastical.

Tay Tyn Long

Yes, so as to broaden their writing perspectives and skills, which can stand them in good stead in developing creativity and perhaps becoming accomplished writers in the future.

Kevin Tan

As the world evolves, so do children's minds. Let them be, so that creativity can flourish. Don't suppress them by just doing what the education system wants.

Kalvindar Kaur

Before the pupils can write creatively, they need to learn to write with correct grammar and syntax, with no ambiguity in the context. Clarity in writing is more urgent and important.

John Tang