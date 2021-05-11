On Facebook

Should manufacturers of electrical and electronic products be made to take these products back at the end of their lifespans?

The "planned obsolescence" is deliberate as technology changes so it's usual to discard once the product is of no use to the user. But the manufacturers can boost the sale of their new products by giving a trade-in discount and then send it for recycling.

Harry Chia

No businessmen would be prepared to take back what they produce because the items would be outdated and useless. There would be no motivation to invent if they have to spend money to get rid of the outdated stuff.

Wang Toon Joon

I am still using the made-in-Singapore Acma fridge.

Pang Heng Ong

In the past, companies manufactured quality products, now they manufacture in quantity thus there is lower quality control, and it's a way for them to earn more money. Most products have a six-month to one-year life cycle so that people end up having to buy the latest products. The plan for a product's end-of-life can be due to lack of parts or lack of software updates.

Jerome Lee