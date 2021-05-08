On Facebook

When a public holiday falls on a Saturday, do you think it would be better to declare the preceding Friday a public holiday in lieu instead?

Doing so would make it family friendly as families (of course, friends too) can have plans on that day.

Off-in-lieus mean different rest days for different people.

Allan Tan

I think there should be a standardisation on this for the benefit of the employee, rather than leaving it to companies.

At times companies don't compensate such holidays that fall on Saturday.

Meowvin Chan

Better to have more flexibility by giving off-in-lieu rather than mandating that everyone clear leave on a particular day.

Chia Wenjie

I hope this can be aligned with schools so that adults and children have the same days off, and adults do not need to worry about childcare arrangements.

Gillian Low