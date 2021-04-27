On Facebook

Should laws be enacted to deter petrol car owners from parking in electric vehicle (EV) charging spots?

The infrastructure for mass charging of EVs is not ready yet, so why unjustifiably penalise petrol vehicle owners now, especially when the population of petrol vehicles is many times higher than the EV population?

Daniel Ding

This is a new area of social conflict that we must address.

Malls should have anticipated that this would happen when they dedicated parking spaces for EV charging. Competition will come from not only other EVs, but also petrol cars. Maybe we should have manned EV charging stations, similar to petrol stations.

Boon Leong Chiew

As EVs become more commonplace, a new problem will come up: the hogging of charging spots by EVs that are already fully charged.

Etiquette lessons need to cover this, too.

Gary Koh

EVs also shouldn't park at charging stations if they are not charging. This is something that is fundamental and respected by people in other parts of the world.

In South Korea, charging time is limited and owners are required to move their vehicles once it is done.

Why is it so difficult here?

Richard Seetoh