On Facebook

Do you think the new noise standards should also apply to existing cars? Why or why not?

I am glad that the NEA is finally serious about reducing noise pollution.

A good example of unbelievably loud noise pollution: the weekend convoys of Harley-Davidson motorcycles roaring down the ECP.

Adopting new noise standards is good but will it be enforced?

Thomas Wee

Absolutely, it affects our health and mind if not regulated.

It gives car owners leeway to make modifications with no consideration of others.

Harry Chia

With more measures, costs will go up and the ultimate losers will be the consumers when businesses increase prices.

Allan Tan

Yes, in the sense that these laws apply to all aftermarket exhausts in existing cars. This means if the aftermarket exhaust that's currently fitted is noisy, the owner has to replace it within a specific time frame.

No, in the sense that if the factory stock exhaust is noisy, how do you expect owners to replace it?

Ben Ben