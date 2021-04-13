On Facebook

Should there be a public awareness campaign on the benefits and risks of crypto assets?

Education, sure. Policies to hinder investment, no. Let natural selection run its course.

As with all investments, do your own research. The same thing can happen in the "legacy" market.

In any case, more press will make more people experience Fomo (fear of missing out).

Jason Chee

We had a public awareness campaign for gambling, right?

Did it work, or do people still buy Toto and play mahjong with money at stake?

Krysan Permana

There's no need for education. It is a Ponzi scheme.

James Ang

It's good to have one, as cases of scams increase.

Li Jin Cai

The truth is that nobody, including the MAS, has a crystal ball or is prescient enough to accurately predict whether the use of cryptocurrencies such as bitcoin in commercial transactions will hold and result in cryptocurrencies turning into digital gold, or whether they will just fizzle out into trash.

Pang Heng Ong