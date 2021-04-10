On Facebook

Do you think it should be easier for policyholders to switch insurance providers? Why or why not?

When you switch insurers, the new insurer will not cover any medical conditions that you already suffer from because it is a known event, and insurance covers for future events and conditions that you have not suffered from. What the insurer, doctors and MOH should really focus on is addressing the issues causing claims to increase.

Kelvin Foong

There is nothing to prevent you from switching insurance provider, but any medical condition will become a pre-existing condition that will be excluded from coverage by the new insurer.

No private insurer will underwrite to cover pre-existing conditions.

Au Kah Kay

If you are a liability to the insurer, do you sincerely believe that they would want to take you in?

Let's be frank, insurers are not charitable companies, they are in it for profit and are answerable to their shareholders.

Edwin Yong

Doing that would go against how insurance works.

If that were possible, then everyone would wait until he is diagnosed with a condition before buying insurance.

Isabella Lim