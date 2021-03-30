On Facebook

Do you think all schools should be inclusive? Why or why not?

Inclusion, yes. But never at the expense of the well-being of the pupil with special needs or the teacher who has to handle the child.

If the child is subjected to care-taking that is wrong for him, then the child is better off at a special needs school where his needs are adequately addressed.

Rose Chua Chuu Luan

Teaching neurodiverse children is going to take more than just a few upgrading courses. It has to be a profession with long-term commitment.

True inclusion will eventually require a fundamental change in how teachers are trained and adequately equipped to handle neurodiversity right from the start.

Bernard Tan

Yes they should be.

All children should be treated alike. And there should be integrated studies with different age groups too.

Ayesha Syal

Inclusion doesn't mean everyone gets crammed into a standardised curriculum. Content delivery on the Internet has evolved to become personalised, and schools need to do the same. Inclusion regardless of race, physiology and so on is definitely a good thing, but in an environment that empowers them regardless of their attributes.

Dare Chia