On Facebook

Speaking like a Singaporean is not just an ability, it's an identity and I'm proud to speak like one and be able to mix in or sneak in Malay, Chinese, English, Cantonese, Hokkien; even the occasional Hainanese or Tamil.

Darryl Chiew

The ability to switch between proper English and Singlish by choice, is also a kind of language proficiency. Correct or not?

I tell you ah, Singlish is needed to blend in... I love it when foreigners make the effort to speak some Singlish.

Annie Neo

Yes, because of Singlish.

You call it "culture", but it doesn't change the fact that it's precisely because of that that we sometimes find it hard to properly construct grammatically correct sentences during conversations.

Matthew Ang

Too much Singlish used inappropriately even in formal social contexts!

Many cannot code-switch according to social contexts.

Clare Fong