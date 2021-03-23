On Facebook

Should employers be allowed to pay maids in lieu of their day off?

Some maids prefer not to have a day off so as to earn more.

Every family has different dynamics. Due to family issues, it may be difficult to take over the care of the elderly and give the maid days off.

LY Lee

The problem is the huge power inequality in a helper-employer relationship.

The power dynamic is not conducive to negotiation. The helpers have a lot more to lose than employers. Until human and working rights are afforded to these workers, abuse and exploitation will always be a risk.

Padraig O'Troighthigh

I suppose some employers are abusing the right to negotiate days off with their helper.

While it's true that some helpers prefer not to take a weekly day off, I believe it is necessary to have one mandatory day off per month to keep abuse at bay.

Helpers are not robots, they should be given a rest day.

Jocelyn Tan Mei Xian

There are situations where the maids themselves refuse to take a day off because they need the extra money. It's not all employers who are at fault.

I pay my maid all four days' worth of day off in a month because she wants it and still let her take a day off if she needs it, at least once a month.

Ali Yahya Raee