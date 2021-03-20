On Facebook

Should schools permanently allow students to wear a school-related polo shirt or T-shirt in place of the formal school uniform?

Wearing a uniform is a projection of discipline and pride in the institution the wearer represents, be it hospitals, schools, police force, etc. If we are unable to train our young to bear this little discomfort now, how can we expect them to be able to handle even more severe stress when they grow up?

Tan Pin Ho

So long as the kids feel comfortable - that's more important. Discipline doesn't come from (wearing a) uniform, it is developed with proper teaching and guidance.

It's proven that students feel more comfortable in a PE T-shirt, resulting in them being more attentive in class.

Samuel Foo

Let them wear their PE polo shirt or T-shirt.

The climate in Singapore is so hot and humid, plus (wearing a) mask is compulsory.

Why not give kids some flexibility to wear something comfortable.

Leticia Malphettes

Some things go beyond comfort as the main consideration. I'm sure we don't attend weddings in slippers and shorts because it's comfortable. Teaching kids that there's a time and place for everything is also important.

It also teaches them there are things bigger than self that we have to care and consider as well.

Josephine Bok