On Facebook

Should public funds be used to wean people off cars instead of promoting electric vehicles?

If there are people who have the means to afford their own car to improve their families' lives and fulfil their aspirations, why stop them? The focus now should be encouraging people to switch to greener cars.

Takahashi Ryosuke

Just make public transport more spacious, convenient, reliable and comfortable, and people will naturally take it. Packing people like sardines on public transport is what drives people to buy cars.

La Saif

Too many roads have been built to cater to private cars, which account for the biggest chunk of road users. There is no longer a need for private cars in Singapore, due to our first-class public transport system. Singapore should further discourage car ownership by drastically reducing the supply of certificates of entitlement (COEs).

Meng Tat Chang

Car ownership in Singapore is already expensive, due to import duties and a limited supply of COEs, and is likely to become even more so. But some people do have reasons to spend the money on a car. For example, transporting six people with shopping around using the MRT and buses is a hassle.

Clive Wright